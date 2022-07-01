The Food Warehouse opens at Cramlington’s Westmorland Retail Park at 8am on Tuesday (July 5).

And to mark the occasion, the store will hand out £1,000 worth of vouchers to its first customers, which can be used in store.

A queue is expected and anyone in it before 7.45am will receive a raffle ticket, with the chance to win one of seven prizes, including a Daewoo halogen air fryer, a JML household essential hamper or Daewoo wireless bluetooth fabric speaker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new branch of The Food Warehouse opens in Cramlington on Tuesday morning.

The first 200 customers through the checkouts will also be handed a free tub of jelly beans and a variety of free samples – including Tyson Fury’s energy drink Furocity and Walls Ice Cream, and Heineken-branded merchandise – will be given away.

The supermarket has created 26 new jobs and offers frozen, chilled, fresh and branded grocery lines, as well as a wide selection of homeware products.

In the frozen section, it features exclusive foods from Greggs, TGI Friday’s, Slimming World, Barratts, Harry Ramsden’s, Del Monte, Chiquito and Cathedral City.

For opening day only, The Food Warehouse is also running eight shopping deals.

The store is located at Westmorland Retail Park in Cramlington, next to Pets at Home.

Bargains include a nine-pack of Velvet Comfort Toilet Rolls (was £4.50, now £2.25), PG Tips Original Biodegradable Tea Bags 160 + 50% free (was £4, now £3), Plenty MAX The Extra Big One three-pack (was £5, now £3), Carling Original Lager Beer (was £13.75, now £10, 18-pack), Pot Noodle chicken and mushroom 12-pack (£5), Hellmann’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise (was £3, now £1.50, 750ml), Pepsi Max cans (was £8, now £7, 24 x 330ml) and a range of family favourite chocolate bar multi-packs such as Cadbury Crunchie (£1 for nine).

There will be a maximum of three deals per customer and products are only available while stocks last.

Launched just seven years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 150 stores across Britain and has significant growth plans for the remainder of 2022.

To take advantage of a large range of unmissable offers in store, shoppers need to have an active bonus card (either physical or by using the app).

The Food Warehouse has an extensive frozen section.

The Cramlington store opening hours are Monday to Saturday 8am until 8pm, and Sundays 10am until 4pm.