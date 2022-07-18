Nearly 3,000 families hit by 'two-child' support rule

Child Poverty Actin's Alison Garnham.

The two-child limit restricts child allowances in universal credit and tax credits – worth £2,935 per year – to the first two children in a family unless the children were born before April 6, 2017 when the policy came into force.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show that 1,590 households with three or more children in Northumberland were receiving Universal Credit in April, and 1,270 received Child Tax Credits – 2,860 in total.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) estimate that this means there are 4,525 children in families affected by the policy – among 1.2 million nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CPAG estimates that around one in 14 children in the area are impacted by the cut-off – below the average across the UK, of one in 12.

It is calling for the two-child limit be scrapped, branding it one of the biggest drivers of rising child poverty.

Alison Garnham, chief executive of the charity, said: "The two child-limit is piling on the pain for affected families.”

The DWP said over eight million households on benefits will receive the first instalment of the £650 Cost of Living payment, with millions getting at least £1,200 in extra support.