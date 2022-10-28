The supermarket has teamed up with Heinz to offer the freebie in celebration of founder Henry J Heinz, and aims to help customers who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The offer is running throughout all 400 Morrisons cafes nationwide – including those in Morpeth and Berwick – and will be available until November 6.

Customers who say the discreet phrase at any of the supermarket’s cafes will be given a jacket potato and beans at no cost.

Morrisons customer can get a free jacket potato and beans if they ask for Henry at the cafe.

The free meals also form part of Heinz’s commitment to help to end food poverty, which includes a long-term partnership with charity Magic breakfast. It also coincides with the birthday of Henry Heinz, who founded the Heinz company in 1869.

Sian Wittle, of Morrisons, said: "We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and are therefore pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with beans.”The "ask for Henry" idea is designed to be discreet, as some people may feel uncomfortable when asking for a free meal. It follows the "package for Sandy" idea, which the supermarket introduced to tackle period poverty.