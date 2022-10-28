Morrisons giving Northumberland customers a free hot meal if they use a discreet phrase
Morrisons supermarket is giving away more than 160,000 free meals in the next few weeks, and all customers have to do is "ask for Henry".
The supermarket has teamed up with Heinz to offer the freebie in celebration of founder Henry J Heinz, and aims to help customers who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.
The offer is running throughout all 400 Morrisons cafes nationwide – including those in Morpeth and Berwick – and will be available until November 6.
Customers who say the discreet phrase at any of the supermarket’s cafes will be given a jacket potato and beans at no cost.
The free meals also form part of Heinz’s commitment to help to end food poverty, which includes a long-term partnership with charity Magic breakfast. It also coincides with the birthday of Henry Heinz, who founded the Heinz company in 1869.
Sian Wittle, of Morrisons, said: "We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and are therefore pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with beans.”The "ask for Henry" idea is designed to be discreet, as some people may feel uncomfortable when asking for a free meal. It follows the "package for Sandy" idea, which the supermarket introduced to tackle period poverty.
The offer is limited to one customer per day, and Morrisons is expecting to give away more than 160,000 free meals throughout the promotion. The offer cannot be exchanged for cash.