Golfers rally for Percy Hedley Foundation’s annual charity tee-off

The Percy Hedley Charity Golf Day took place at the Lee Westwood Filly Course at Close House in Northumberland, welcoming 15 teams made up of local businesses.

The event was proudly headlined by Pin Point Health & Social Care, with additional support from hole sponsors Rigga Repairs, Anchor and LDA Group Services.

Golfers made their way across the scenic 18-hole course, taking part in a variety of competitions along the way. This included a hole-in-one challenge offering a £30,000 cash prize, 4-ball vouchers and signed merchandise from golfer Lee Westwood himself.

A poignant moment came when student James took to the stage to share his personal journey and the life-changing impact the Percy Hedley Foundation has had on him, underscoring the importance of ongoing support and donations. Several other students from the Foundation were also in attendance, sharing their personal stories with guests and offering support to teams throughout the course.

Percy Hedley Golf Day attendees

Among the teams taking part were representatives from Tyne Tunnels, Lycetts, and Hellens Group, with Sintons emerging as the day’s overall winners.

Over £11,000 was raised, which will go directly to improving the lives of those with disabilities across the North East.

John Preston, Chief Executive of the Percy Hedley Foundation said:

“Our 2025 Charity Golf Day was truly one to remember. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our guests and thoroughly impressed by the talent on display out on the course,”

Attendees of the Percy Hedley Foundation Golf Day

“The continued support from businesses across the North East plays such a crucial role in enabling the Foundation to deliver its vital work every day, and we’re incredibly grateful to them.”

Marc Findlay, branch manager at Pin Point Health & Social Care added:

“We are proud to serve as headline sponsors for one of the most significant fundraising events in the Percy Hedley Foundation’s calendar.”

“It was a highly successful day and an excellent opportunity for businesses to come together in support of the Foundation, making a real difference in the lives of those they care for.”

The Foundation’s next major fundraising events are the Great North Run – with just 10 spaces remaining – and the Reach for the Stars Ball, taking place at the Hilton Gateshead on Saturday, 22nd November.