Golf day 'fore' The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation

Sir Bobby Robson was a keen golfer and support for his cancer Foundation from the region’s golfing community has never fallen short.

Glenn Blaney, from Morpeth, has organised a number of golfing fundraisers to support the work of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which is part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Most recently, he ran an online auction and is now organising a golf day at Morpeth Golf Club on 1 August.

Glenn, a former firefighter, says: “All of us have good reason to support the work of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation because we’re all affected by cancer one way or another.

L-R Jack Ryan (Sir Bobby Robson Foundation), Julia Davidson (Morpeth Golf Club) and Glenn Blaney (charity fundraiser)

“What makes this particular fundraising special for me is that so many of the region’s golf clubs have generously supported it by donating prizes for the online auction and the golf day itself.

“Clubs from Fife to Yorkshire have donated and we’ve had superb support from across the North East and Cumbria. The online auction has already raised over £5,000 and every team that enters our golf day in August will receive a four ball voucher to play at another club as a thank you.”

Sponsored by Howdens, Morpeth, the golf day is also being supported by a range of other local businesses as well as Carmoto who will be exhibiting some very special luxury cars around the course on the day.

Newcastle Hospitals and The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, are currently working on proposals to build a world-leading research and treatment facility next to the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

The proposed Sir Bobby Robson Institute would pioneer more ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment and significantly increase the number of clinical trials available for patients across the North East, north Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

Construction is being funded by The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, with £20million already raised by supporters and a fundraising campaign set to be launched to raise the final £10million needed for the project.

Jack Ryan, Newcastle Hospitals Charity fundraising coordinator, says: “We’re very grateful to Glenn and everyone who is supporting his fundraising efforts.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the region’s golfing community since Sir Bobby launched his Foundation in 2008 and it’s wonderful to see that continue.”

The charity golf day at Morpeth Golf Club on Friday 1 August is a four ball competition and teams cost £180 to enter. For more information, please contact Glenn Blaney by emailing [email protected] or calling 0758 4357 313.

For more information about The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, please visit: www.sirbobbyrobsonfoundation.org.uk