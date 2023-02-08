Northumbria Police and Crime Panel has agreed to raise the Northumbria Police precept on Council Tax bills in the force area by £15 a year for a Band D property to better fund local policing.

Band A households, which make up the largest share of properties in the area, will see an increase is of £10 a year – 83p a month.

The decision will provide an additional £6.1m income, which, she says, will pay for a restructure of neighbourhood policing – allocating 134 new officers into specialist frontline roles – and cover significant budget pressures and spiralling inflation.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Ms McGuinness, said: “People repeatedly tell me they want more police officers out on the streets, and I’m with them on that.

“We’re drawing up big plans to re-deploy officers into neighbourhood policing. It’s what people want. Let’s be clear though, changes will have to be made elsewhere in the force.”

She added: “Having faced years of significant Government cuts, the additional funds raised through local taxpayers won’t fix everything. The force will still have to use reserves and other financial efficiencies to balance the books.”

The decision follows a three-week public consultation.

Northumbria Police bills to rise.

She added: “Raising the precept wasn’t an easy decision but as Police Commissioner I feel I have been forced into a corner.

"If Government won’t foot the bill, I’m left with turning to local people.”

“I’m thankful to the residents supporting the increase, who have acknowledged the economic pressures facing the police and other public services.

"I also more than understand those who weren’t in favour, whose family budgets are facing their own struggles.

"That’s a sentiment I agree with and one I wish I had more choice with.”

