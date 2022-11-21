Polly Neate from Shelter

Ministry of Justice data shows 99 claims to repossess properties in Northumberland were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords between July and September.

Of those, 25 were for homes owned by mortgage-holders, while the rest were to evict tenants.

In the same period in 2021, 59 claims were submitted.

Nationally, the figures show a big increase in repossession activity with 5,400 evictions.

Housing charity Shelter has accused the Government of ignoring an unfolding "crisis" in the rental market, where prices are rising rapidly.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “There is a housing hole in last week’s budget. Housing benefit remains frozen at 2020 levels when private rents have been rising at record rates.

“Increasing Universal Credit will really help people struggling to pay their food and fuel bills, but crucially it doesn’t cover rents which are most people’s biggest outgoing.

"Unless housing benefit is increased, the shortfall with real rents will only grow – swallowing up other benefit increases.

She added that a planned increase to the benefit cap is a "glimmer of hope" for vulnerable families, but added: "The Government’s refusal to unfreeze housing benefit ignores the rental crisis that is unfolding.”

The criticism was echoed by homelessness charity Crisis, with chief executive Matt Downie adding: "Abandoning renters during a recession and cost-of-living crisis is unforgiveable."