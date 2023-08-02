A new range of contracts developed by Northumberland County Council’s highways and procurement teams will ensure a focus not just on quality and value for money, but also take into account social value and carbon initiatives when awarding work.

Early results have already led to one of the council’s roads contractors providing community support worth around £6,000 - and this is set to rise to £20,000 a year.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving our roads, said: “We will always look to deliver quality services and value for money – but we’re now looking beyond that to see what additional benefits our third-party suppliers can bring to our communities.

Councillors, council staff and staff from DSD Construction with a cheque for £6,000 for community benefits secured through the council's contracts work. In the background is DSD Constcruction's "Wellbeing Machine".

“The highways contractors are bringing forward some great ideas. For example we’ve a traffic management group who’ve agreed to perform extra duties when they can to help in litter picking during road closures and supporting volunteer groups.”

DSD Construction, who support the council’s road improvements programme, is one of the first companies to come forward with a range of community initiatives. They are committed to schools’ STEM support, volunteering with the council’s Communities Together team, providing £18,000 towards community projects, supporting foodbanks, and fundraising for mental health charities.

Martin Tweddle, operations director from DSD Construction, explained: “Promoting mental health creates a supportive and caring workplace culture.

“We are extremely proud to support local charities and make a difference within the local community.