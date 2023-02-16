Cost of living: Families receiving free school meals to get access to vouchers for half term support
Families who receive free school meals will receive vouchers from Northumberland County Council to help cover costs during the February half term holiday.
Extra support in the form of a £20 voucher will be issued to help during the week-long school holiday, which starts on Monday, February 20.
Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, the cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “We know the rising cost of living is adding to the pressures on families and we are committed to supporting those across our county who need it most.
"Through working together with our public sector partners and a wide range of wonderful grassroots organisations, we’re able to ensure this money is getting to where it needs to be.
“Plans are also underway for the next instalments of our brilliant Holiday Activities and Food programme which will give hundreds of young people the chance to make memories and enjoy nutritious food over the Easter and summer holidays.”
Funding for the scheme comes from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund.
Eligible families will be contacted by their school, and alternative support is available for people in financial hardship from the council's Northumberland Communities Together team, reachable at [email protected] or on 01670 620015.