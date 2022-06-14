The AA says soaring prices, which have topped more than £2 per litre at some forecourts, have seen some motorists swap their fuel-powered cars for electric alternatives, while others on lower incomes have had to sell their cars entirely.
On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Northumberland stood at £1.84 over the four days to June 14, according to figures from petrolprices.com – up 41% from £1.30 over a week in early June last year.
Department for Transport figures show the average annual mileage of a car driver in the North East was 3,552 miles in 2018-19 – the latest figures before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly impacted travel habits.
At current prices in Northumberland, a driver travelling this distance would spend an average of £826 on filling up a petrol car over the year – up from £584 based on prices in June last year.
Diesel drivers doing the same mileage would see their costs rise by 38%, from £516 to £713.
Cost figures are based on the average fuel efficiency of petrol and diesel cars determined by research site NimbleFins, which analysed 30 million fuel-ups of more than 800,000 vehicles. Localised figures on average car mileage are not available.
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said a recent AA poll showed that 2% of the poorest car owners will have to sell their vehicle and not replace it as a result.
"Those drivers hit hardest by record petrol and diesel are in low-income households, young drivers trying to make a start in life and rural residents forced to drive much higher mileages than most," he added.
The added mileage for rural drivers is a critical issue for many motorists – an average car owner in London drove just 6.9 miles per trip in 2018-19, compared to 9.1 miles in the East Midlands, according to a DfT survey.
In the North East, the average trip distance before the pandemic was 8 miles.
At current petrol prices in Northumberland, a journey of this length would cost an average of £1.87 – compared to £1.32 at the same point last year.