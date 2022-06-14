The average driver in Northumberland is set to spend around £250 more a year on fuel thanks to rising prices at the pumps.

The AA says soaring prices, which have topped more than £2 per litre at some forecourts, have seen some motorists swap their fuel-powered cars for electric alternatives, while others on lower incomes have had to sell their cars entirely.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Northumberland stood at £1.84 over the four days to June 14, according to figures from petrolprices.com – up 41% from £1.30 over a week in early June last year.

Department for Transport figures show the average annual mileage of a car driver in the North East was 3,552 miles in 2018-19 – the latest figures before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly impacted travel habits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At current prices in Northumberland, a driver travelling this distance would spend an average of £826 on filling up a petrol car over the year – up from £584 based on prices in June last year.

Diesel drivers doing the same mileage would see their costs rise by 38%, from £516 to £713.

Cost figures are based on the average fuel efficiency of petrol and diesel cars determined by research site NimbleFins, which analysed 30 million fuel-ups of more than 800,000 vehicles. Localised figures on average car mileage are not available.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said a recent AA poll showed that 2% of the poorest car owners will have to sell their vehicle and not replace it as a result.

"Those drivers hit hardest by record petrol and diesel are in low-income households, young drivers trying to make a start in life and rural residents forced to drive much higher mileages than most," he added.

The added mileage for rural drivers is a critical issue for many motorists – an average car owner in London drove just 6.9 miles per trip in 2018-19, compared to 9.1 miles in the East Midlands, according to a DfT survey.

In the North East, the average trip distance before the pandemic was 8 miles.