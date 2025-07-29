Community golf day raises over £13,000 fore North East charities

The operator of the Tyne Tunnels, TT2, has hosted a successful Community Golf Day, bringing together local businesses and partners for a day of sport and fundraising - all in support of four incredible North East charities.

The event, held at Slaley Hall on 23 July, raised over £13,000for Percy Hedley Foundation, which supports people with physical and learning disabilities; foodbank, Feeding Families; transport charity Tiny Lives; and Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

The summer rain over the 18-hole course didn’t dampen the spirits of the business teams from across the region who teed off in the spirit of giving back.

All 18 holes, along with a prize-packed charity raffle and auction, were sponsored by North East companies, reflecting the region's strong community values and generosity.

TT2's Community Golf Day.

Cyber security experts, CyBit, proudly served as the headline sponsor, with digital agency, Land, sponsoring the awards presented.

The day concluded with a prize giving ceremony and raffle draw, all aimed at raising vital funds to support vulnerable families, children, and animals in the region.

A team from Stripe were the winners with APN Group and Newcastle Garage Group taking home titles for second and third place, respectively.

TT2 CEO Adrian Wallace said: "It was a privilege to bring together our colleagues, partners, and the wider business community for a day that was not only enjoyable but made a real difference. These four charities carry out life-changing work every day, and we’re incredibly proud to support them."

Each charity hosted a game on one of the holes throughout the day, supported by a member of the TT2 team.

The event is part of TT2’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and giving back to North East people and good causes.