North Tyneside Citizens Advice and Citizens Advice Northumberland worked with six local branches to win one of three national contracts to operate a new national debt advice service.

Both centres have begun recruiting to fill more than 30 jobs in Ashington and at least 20 in North Tyneside as a result, with the service to begin operating this month.

Abi Conway, chief executive of Citizens Advice Northumberland, said: “Access to free, impartial and high-quality debt advice can make a real difference to individuals who receive it.

Citizens Advice can advise on debt, welfare benefits, energy bills, mental health issues and more.

“As the cost of living crisis deepens, we know that demand for this advice is only going to increase.

“We are delighted to have received this much needed funding and are thrilled that it is coming to the North East.”

The phone, web chat, email and video support provided across England by the new programme will be funded by the government-backed Money and Pensions Service, which will invest £76m annually for three years into debt advice services in England.

It will add to the existing Citizens Advice in-person support offered.

A new report showed debt-related problems accounted for 26% of Citizens Advice Northumberland’s issues tackled in 2021/22.

This marks a 5% increase on the previous year, and meant helping with debts totalling nearly £12m.

The charity is refurbishing offices next to its Ashington administrative hub to house the new centralised call centre.

Mark Almond, Chief Executive at North Tyneside Citizens Advice, said: “Not only is this good news for the thousands of people who are in need of debt advice, it is also brilliant news for people who are looking to work in good, well-paid jobs in the advice sector for high calibre, nationally recognised charities.

“Last year North Tyneside Citizens Advice helped over 3,700 debt clients with 32,000 debt problems.”

Debt and money advice is available from Citizens Advice by visiting citizensadvice.org.uk or by calling 0800 2404420.

