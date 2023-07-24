News you can trust since 1854
Children at Longhoughton CE Primary School raise £1,300 for charity

Children and families from Longhoughton CE Primary School recently completed a sponsored walk for Breadline Africa.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read

Depending on their key stage, the children completed a four or three mile walk during which they got to eat their lunch and play on the beach.

Jane Hardy, who is an ambassador for the charity, got the school involved with Breadline Africa and gave a talk about the work they do and joined them on the walk.

She said: “The children and families of Longhoughton CE Primary School have shown such kindness and generosity to children less fortunate than themselves who are over 6000 miles away in South Africa”.

Longhoughton CE Primary School on their sponsored walk.Longhoughton CE Primary School on their sponsored walk.
Jessica, Year 4, said: “Breadline Africa are an incredible charity for schools in Africa who do not have working toilets or suitable resources. But after Breadline Africa helped they have flushing toilets and lots of resources to help children learn.

“We are so happy to have raised so much money for a good charity.”

