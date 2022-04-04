Market House in Market Place, Belford, is up for grabs if you have at least £350k to spare.

Charming four-bedroom townhouse in picturesque Northumberland village hits the market

A stunning and substantial stone-built Grade 2 Georgian property in Belford is up for sale.

By Amanda Bourn
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:35 pm

The four-bedroom townhouse, steeped in history, exudes character and charm and retains many original features. It also has a spacious walled garden to the rear, and a town garden to the front affords a high level of privacy, given the central location. It is being marketed by RE/MAX Northumberland, which is inviting offers of over £350,000.

1. Walled garden

The walled garden is a lovely sun trap.

2. Outdoor space

The rear garden is tranquil and a haven for wildlife.

3. Steeped in history

Market House is the most prominent house in the centre of the village and was originally stables for the Blue Bell Hotel, which has medieval origins.

4. Beautiful bedroom

One of the larger bedrooms, which has plenty of character.

