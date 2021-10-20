Autumn boost for Northumberland house prices

House prices rise

New Land Registry figures show the average house price in the area in August was £184,926 – up 2.2% on July – and 15.1% up on last year.

Over the month, the area lagged behind the rest of the North East, where prices increased by 2.4%, and nationally there was a 2.9% rise.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland rose by £24,000 – putting the area fourth among the North East’s 13 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of detached houses in Northumberland were the biggest winners in August. Prices increased by 2.8%, to an average of £315,915. Over the last year, prices rose by 17.8%.

The price of a semi-detached increased by 2.1% monthly – and up 14.4% annually – to an average of £174,645.

Terraced home values increased by 1.8% over the month monthly – and up 14.1% annually to an average of £143,967.

The price of flats increased by one per cent – up 9.8% annually to an average of £95,526.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £150,000 on their property – £19,000 more than a year ago, and £24,000 more than in August 2016.

Buyers, on average, paid more for properties in Northumberland than anywhere else in the North East in August.