Autumn boost for Northumberland home owners
Home owners in Northumberland got an autumn boost as house prices increased by over three per cent in September.
Land Registry figures show prices increased by 3.1% month on month – to an average of £203,416 – and contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 15.2% over the last year.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 0.3%, and above the national trend, where prices did not change.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland has risen by £27,000 – as an imbalance between supply and demand for homes saw house prices climb nationally.
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Northumberland in September.
They increased by 3.2%, to £193,009 on average and an annual rise of 15.3%.
Detached home values were up by 3.1% monthly – and 16.6% annually – to an average of £348,147.
The value of terraced homes increased by 3.1% over the month monthly – up 14.7% annually – an average of £158,659.
The prices paid for flats increased by 2.3% monthly – up 9.8% annually – to £101,047 on average.
First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £165,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £38,000 more than in September 2017.
Buyers in Northumberland paid 24.2% more than the average price in the North East (£164,000) in September.
Nationally, the average home cost £295,000.