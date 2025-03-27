Areas of Northumberland with the highest petrol prices.Areas of Northumberland with the highest petrol prices.
Alnwick has the highest prices for unleaded petrol in Northumberland, reveals new study

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST
Fuel prices are becoming a real headache for drivers across the UK.

In recent years, we’ve seen a steady rise at the pumps, with costs hitting record highs. This has been a heavy strain on household budgets and businesses. As fuel expenses continue to soar, finding ways to save has become essential for many.

Law Trucks have created a Fuel Report, which helped rank areas in Northumberland that have the highest fuel prices.

If you’re a commuter, an HGV driver or a business managing transport costs, this guide will help you make more informed decisions.

Methodology:

To identify the 5 most expensive areas for unleaded petrol in Northumberland, data was analysed from the Petrol Prices App with a focus on fuel stations within a 3-mile radius of each area and recording the lowest price available.

Alnwick is ranked number 1 (highest price) at 138.9p per litre.

1. Alnwick

Alnwick is ranked number 1 (highest price) at 138.9p per litre. Photo: Jane Coltman

Bellingham is second at 137.9p per litre.

2. Bellingham

Bellingham is second at 137.9p per litre. Photo: Google

Hexham is third with a price of 136.9p per litre.

3. Hexham

Hexham is third with a price of 136.9p per litre. Photo: Google

Corbridge is joint third with a price of 136.9p per litre.

4. Corbridge

Corbridge is joint third with a price of 136.9p per litre. Photo: Google

