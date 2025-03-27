In recent years, we’ve seen a steady rise at the pumps, with costs hitting record highs. This has been a heavy strain on household budgets and businesses. As fuel expenses continue to soar, finding ways to save has become essential for many.
Law Trucks have created a Fuel Report, which helped rank areas in Northumberland that have the highest fuel prices.
If you’re a commuter, an HGV driver or a business managing transport costs, this guide will help you make more informed decisions.
Methodology:
To identify the 5 most expensive areas for unleaded petrol in Northumberland, data was analysed from the Petrol Prices App with a focus on fuel stations within a 3-mile radius of each area and recording the lowest price available.
