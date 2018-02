This picture of Shilbottle First School in January 1993, published at the end of last month, brought back memories for Anne Armstrong. It was taken at the retirement of her mother, Betty Armstrong, centre, a dinner lady at the school for 25 years.

Anne said: “The man on the left is Harry Bagley, who had been headteacher, and the man on the right is Ernie Tully. The lady beside my mum is the new head, Katie Whitehead.”