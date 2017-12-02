Memories of Alnwick

These two pictures, which were published last week, have caused a stir with our readers.

We’ve been told that the top picture is indeed Peter’s Mill.

Jennifer Friend got in touch to say that her relative George Coburn was manager of the mill and has several photographs of family members on the stepping stones.

Margaret Moffat also got in touch to say that she used to visit the farmhouse as a child with her grandparents around 75 years ago. The farmer’s wife was her grandfather’s sister.