McDonald’s offering Big Mac for 99p on 5 November

But the deal is only available for one day - this is what you need to know about claiming it.

The deal

On Tuesday 5 November 2019, hungry McDonald’s fans will be able to get a Big Mac for 99p.

Do you want a Big Mac for 99p?

Usually £3.19, the iconic burger will be on sale for one day only.

How to claim

To claim the deal, you’ll need to sign up to the McDonald’s app, if you haven’t already.

Simply log in or register for an account - you can register via Facebook, or you can fill out a form with your details.

Once you’ve registered, or logged in, you’ll be taken to the home screen of the app. From there, you’ll be able to see a menu down the bottom of the screen which includes a ‘deals’ tab.

On 5 November, you’ll be able to see the 99p Big Mac deal in this section, but as of right now, it’s not available.

You’ll then need to place your order via the app, where the offer will be applied.

Terms and conditions

As with most promotions from big brands, there are some terms and conditions in place to ensure that the offer runs smoothly.

The terms and conditions regarding the 99p Big Mac are:

- Participants must be 16 years or older

- The order must be placed with a participating restaurant - you can see the full list of McDonald’s restaurants that are not involved in the offer here

- Customers can only use the offer once

- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion