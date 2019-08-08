Mastermind: new series of classic quiz show returns to BBC Two tonight
Quizzes have long been a well-loved activity to put your general knowledge to the test - but few quite live up to the infamy of the Mastermind quiz.
The television game show first launched in 1972 and its popularity continues to this day, with a brand new series set to air on BBC Two tonight (9 Aug).
Interrogation-style questioning
The long-standing quiz show sees contestants faced with a set of challenging questions while they sit upon the famous black chair under the glare of a spotlight.
Contestants must answer questions on a specialist subject of their choice, as well as a set of general knowledge questions, in a race against the clock.
Hosted by John Humphrys, the new series will see those brave enough to sit in the hot seat tackle specialist subjects including the Lake District, the novels of Sue Townsend, horror writer Stephen King and celebrated chemist Dorothy Hodgkin.
The winning contestant is the highest scorer after two rounds.
Ties are broken in favour of the contestant with the fewest total passed questions, but if the score is the same, they are faced with a five-question tiebreaker round.
The winner is the one who can give the most correct answers in the time frame.
When is it on TV?
The new series of Mastermind will air on BBC Two tonight (9 Aug) at 7.30pm.