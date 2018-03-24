Long service awards for Alex

Thanks to readers Sammy Wood and Paul Jarvis for the names for the top picture of Craster Coastguards published last week. Pictured are (left to right) back: Sammy Wood, Ian Steward, Jim Armstrong, Peter Browell, Michael Crate, Gerald Angus, Paul Jarvis. Middle: David Stanton, Ronnie Thompson, Norman Holland, Jimmy Bolam, Nicola Crate. Front: Bill Barnes, Rick Young the area manager, presenting long service medals to Alex Ainslie and Les Crate.

We are still looking for the names for the bottom picture of the Neighbourhood Watch in Amble.