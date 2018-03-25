Lesbury WI, Meeting

On a cold winter’s night our vice-president, Susan Wood, welcomed everyone to our meeting. While our president was holidaying in warmer climes, guests from Longhoughton and Boulmer and Shilbottle had braved the weather to join us.

Apologies, minutes of the last meeting and matters arising were quickly dispatched.

The secretary drew attention to the Hotspur Group fundraising quiz night in March, and members quickly signed up to attend, even though we didn’t win anything last time.

Our entertainment for the evening was Fools Gold, a husband and wife duo. They gave us a delightful show, with music, singing, stories and slides. They took us down the mines, to Dublin with Molly Malone, to the World War via Tipperary, and threw in a touch of Shakespeare with Juliet.

It was thoroughly enjoyable entertainment and was rounded off with one of our lovely suppers.

Our competition was a Valentine’s card. As there were only three entries, clearly Lesbury husbands need to do better. Veronica Merryweather won first place.

At the close of the meeting, thanks were given from our visitors and members were asked to come up with ideas for their summer outing. I look forward to hearing them.