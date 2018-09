Mr N Pattinson, from Lesbury, put the remaining names to the Lesbury Tennis Club.

Front row: Mark Pattinson, John Myers, John Pattinson, Marcello Garbanioli, Sam Beverley, Adam Myers.

Back row: Gillian Twine, Richard Cooke, Analise Garbanioli, Brian Trotter, Julie Styring.

If you have any pictures we can publish, email Northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk