Jade Goody: New Channel 4 TV series examines life of controversial Big Brother star a decade on from her death
Few entrances to the Big Brother house have been quite as memorable as when Jade Goody walked through the doors in the third series in 2002.
Subjected to ridicule by the British tabloids for her general lack of knowledge, she was initially hated and derided by the public for embodying the ‘chav’ stereotype, but later won public favour by the time of her death.
Now, 10 years on, a new documentary series airing on Channel 4 tonight (8 Aug) will mark the anniversary of her death and explore her rollercoaster life.
A difficult upbringing
Goody's stint in the Big Brother house saw her quickly rise to fame, having been dubbed by multiple news outlets as "the most hated woman in Britain" after her appearance on the show.
She was considered "thick" for thinking "East Angular" was abroad, called a "pig" for not being especially skinny and slammed as a "slag" after she performed a sex act on a fellow housemate.
But public perception of the star slowly change after details emerged about her difficult upbringing, with Goody cementing herself as one of the most memorable housemates in Big Brother's history.
Her stint on the show paved the way for numerous reality TV show appearances later in her life, including her own series and an appearance in Celebrity Big Brother 5.
Goody later married fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Jack Tweed in 2009, but sadly died one month later from cervical cancer at the age of 27.
The new three part TV series, titled Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, retraces the trajectory of her fame, at a time when reality TV became the biggest and most polarising form of entertainment in the country.
Featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, the series explores how Jade's life story and maps it to wider social changes across the UK.
When is it on TV?
The first installment of the three part series will air on Channel 4 tonight (8 Aug) at 9pm.