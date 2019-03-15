IN PICTURES: How the Running Fox is transforming part of the Farriers Arms at Shilbottle
The Running Fox is due to complete the conversion of the lounge area of the Farriers Arms into one of their famous cafés early next month. The company's third site follows in the footsteps of the cafés at Felton and Longframlington. These pictures show how working is progressing and how owner Kris Blackburn and her business partner Becky Bagnall are aiming for a rustic look.
Wooden pallets are being used for cladding on the walls for a real country feel, while some of the original features, such as the wagon wheels and a mural, are being retained. The café will also be dog-friendly. Related story: Running Fox set to open new café in Shilbottle
The original lounge area at the Farriers Arms before the conversion started.