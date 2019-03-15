Owner Kris Blackburn, left, and her business partner Becky Bagnall outside the new site at the Farriers Arms in Shilbottle.

IN PICTURES: How the Running Fox is transforming part of the Farriers Arms at Shilbottle

The Running Fox is due to complete the conversion of the lounge area of the Farriers Arms into one of their famous cafés early next month. The company's third site follows in the footsteps of the cafés at Felton and Longframlington. These pictures show how working is progressing and how owner Kris Blackburn and her business partner Becky Bagnall are aiming for a rustic look.

Wooden pallets are being used for cladding on the walls for a real country feel, while some of the original features, such as the wagon wheels and a mural, are being retained. The café will also be dog-friendly. Related story: Running Fox set to open new café in Shilbottle

The original lounge area at the Farriers Arms before the conversion started.
The original lounge area at the Farriers Arms before the conversion started.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Wagon wheels - an original feature of the Farriers Arms function room. They will be reinstated as part of the new-look design.
Wagon wheels - an original feature of the Farriers Arms function room. They will be reinstated as part of the new-look design.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Work gets under way in the Farriers Arms lounge, with the wagon wheels being removed.
Work gets under way in the Farriers Arms lounge, with the wagon wheels being removed.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Pallets arrive at the site to provide the rustic cladding inside.
Pallets arrive at the site to provide the rustic cladding inside.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3