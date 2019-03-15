IN PICTURES: How the Running Fox is transforming part of the Farriers Arms at Shilbottle

Wooden pallets are being used for cladding on the walls for a real country feel, while some of the original features, such as the wagon wheels and a mural, are being retained. The café will also be dog-friendly. Related story: Running Fox set to open new café in Shilbottle

The original lounge area at the Farriers Arms before the conversion started. ugc Buy a Photo

Wagon wheels - an original feature of the Farriers Arms function room. They will be reinstated as part of the new-look design. ugc Buy a Photo

Work gets under way in the Farriers Arms lounge, with the wagon wheels being removed. ugc Buy a Photo

Pallets arrive at the site to provide the rustic cladding inside. ugc Buy a Photo

View more