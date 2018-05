North Northumberland Hospice coffee morning saw 93 people attending.

Some £1,196 was raised and Barclays Bank matched £750, resulting in a total of £1,946. This will provide 80 hours of care.

Thanks to Fred Calvert, to everyone who helped, donated raffle prizes and made donations, to Laurence at the Hermitage for vouchers and cash, and to InSync for the auction lot.