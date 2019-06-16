Houses for sale on Holy Island

Homes for sale on Holy Island in Northumberland

If you’ve ever fancied escaping it all and moving to Holy Island, there are two properties currently for sale on the island. 

With limited access to the mainland via a causeway life on the island would be a challenge for some, but what the little island lacks in amenities it more than makes up for with views across the North Sea as far as the eye can see.

The Stables coffee shop with adjoining apartment is up for sale with Rettie & Co, Berwick at a guide price of 485,000. Contact 01289 305158 for details.

1. The Stables

The Stables coffee shop is next door to The Lindisfarne Heritage Centre on the Island and has room for around 28- 30 covers inside and another 30 on a spacious patio.

The catering kitchen has been recently refurbished, the estate agent says, and included in the sale would be all the cutlery and crockery needed to run the business.

The three-bedroom apartment is set over the first and second floor of the house, with fabulous views from the first floor living room.

