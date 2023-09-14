Wynyard Homes launches phase one of luxury new housing development in Alnwick
The Fairways, situated next to Alnwick Golf Club, offers a range of four and five bedroom detached houses.
Wynyard Homes' newest development offers spacious homes designed with a stone and slate finish to provide a contemporary take on traditional local architecture.
The first phase of development is currently under construction.
“The opening of the sales office at The Fairways reflects the interest we have already had in the site," said Lynn Grant, sales executive of Wynyard Homes.
"Picturesque Alnwick is one of the region's most sought-after locations and great care has been taken to ensure that these homes meet expectations.
“We are looking forward to showcasing these homes to viewers and we believe the layout, luxurious finishes and contemporary amenities will appeal to a wide range of prospective homeowners.”
Prices start at £590,000. Call 07745 739819 to make an appointment or call in at the sales office from Thursday-Monday.