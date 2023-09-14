Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fairways, situated next to Alnwick Golf Club, offers a range of four and five bedroom detached houses.

Wynyard Homes' newest development offers spacious homes designed with a stone and slate finish to provide a contemporary take on traditional local architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase of development is currently under construction.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sales executive Lynn Grant with site manager Steve Jones.

“The opening of the sales office at The Fairways reflects the interest we have already had in the site," said Lynn Grant, sales executive of Wynyard Homes.

"Picturesque Alnwick is one of the region's most sought-after locations and great care has been taken to ensure that these homes meet expectations.

“We are looking forward to showcasing these homes to viewers and we believe the layout, luxurious finishes and contemporary amenities will appeal to a wide range of prospective homeowners.”