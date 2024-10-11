Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New housing developments have been launched by Wynyard Homes in Northumberland.

The Steadings on the southern outskirts of Alnwick and Towerburn View in Shilbottle feature two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The developer says residents at The Steadings can expect open-plan living areas, stylish kitchens and generous outdoor spaces, while the Shilbottle site includes several homes earmarked for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Joanne Day, sales manager for Towerburn View, said: "Alnwick has friendly communities, green spaces, a wonder history, and thriving independent businesses, all of which make it an excellent place to live. This appeal is reflected in the high levels of interest we've already seen in these sites.

A CGI of The Steadings, Alnwick.

"The homes at The Steadings and Towerburn View have been thoughtfully designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing community and will be attractive to a wide range of people, including first-time buyers, home movers, and downsizers."

Both sites are under construction, with the first properties expected to be occupied from spring 2025. Visit www.wynyard-homes.co.uk