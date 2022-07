As well as the lawn and planted grounds the garden has long herbaceous borders, a rose area and many established ornamental bushes and trees.

Experience is not necessary as there is always someone at hand to advise.

Times are flexible to suit but it is hoped that volunteers can make a commitment to assist throughout the gardening year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens at Alnmouth Friary.