Views to die for: bright and airy two-bed Embleton cottage with stunning vista hits the market
This home is described as ‘charming and traditional’, boasting a wonderful view to boot.
By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago
On the market for offers in excess of £495,000 with Sanderson Young, this two-bed semi-detached Embleton home has views like something out of a dream as well as a breakfast kitchen, a huge and airy lounge with marble fireplace, a wraparound balcony, and generous bedrooms. Take a look around...
