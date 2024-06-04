The four-bedroom two-bathroom apartment is within easy walking distance of the town’s main line railway station and is part of a stone built Victorian villa, which was converted into three residential apartments in 1976.

The interior is made up of lovely period features in the large hall that gives access to the lower floor rooms, including the drawing room, which boasts a marble fireplace, high ceilings and bay window giving views across the garden.

The home is spread across two levels, with an internal stair from the reception hallway leading to the garden level, where two double bedrooms can be found.

The apartment is accessed down a shared driveway directly off Castle Terrace and includes the front lawned garden with mature trees, ample private parking, a small store and a timber shed.