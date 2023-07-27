Unsung heroes from Amble have been honoured by the town council.

As well as awards for allotments and gardens, trophies have also been handed out to community organisations, businesses and community-spirited individuals.

Richard Elliott from The Alnwick Garden, kindly took time out of his busy schedule to tour Amble with Mayor Craig Weir to judge the wonderful gardens on display.

Those shortlisted were invited to the ceremony and presented with their award.

To see the full list of awards, go to the Amble Town Council website.

1 . Collage Maker-27-Jul-2023-03-56-PM-2461.jpg The Amble Town Council Awards. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Mayor Craig Weir with Ronnie Spears The Overall Best Garden went to Ronnie Spears of 156 Gloster Park. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3 . Mayor Craig Weir with Mary Simms Winner of the Garden Central Ward is Mary Simms of 10 Broomhill Street. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Mayor Craig Weir with Mrs Marshall Mrs Marshall of 42 Bay View received the Highly Commended award for the Garden Central Ward. Photo: contributed Photo Sales