Unsung community heroes honoured in Amble Town Council awards

Unsung heroes from Amble have been honoured by the town council.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:24 BST

As well as awards for allotments and gardens, trophies have also been handed out to community organisations, businesses and community-spirited individuals.

Richard Elliott from The Alnwick Garden, kindly took time out of his busy schedule to tour Amble with Mayor Craig Weir to judge the wonderful gardens on display.

Those shortlisted were invited to the ceremony and presented with their award.

To see the full list of awards, go to the Amble Town Council website.

The Amble Town Council Awards.

The Amble Town Council Awards. Photo: contributed

The Overall Best Garden went to Ronnie Spears of 156 Gloster Park.

The Overall Best Garden went to Ronnie Spears of 156 Gloster Park. Photo: contributed

Winner of the Garden Central Ward is Mary Simms of 10 Broomhill Street.

Winner of the Garden Central Ward is Mary Simms of 10 Broomhill Street. Photo: contributed

Mrs Marshall of 42 Bay View received the Highly Commended award for the Garden Central Ward.

Mrs Marshall of 42 Bay View received the Highly Commended award for the Garden Central Ward. Photo: contributed

