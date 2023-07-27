Unsung community heroes honoured in Amble Town Council awards
Unsung heroes from Amble have been honoured by the town council.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:24 BST
As well as awards for allotments and gardens, trophies have also been handed out to community organisations, businesses and community-spirited individuals.
Richard Elliott from The Alnwick Garden, kindly took time out of his busy schedule to tour Amble with Mayor Craig Weir to judge the wonderful gardens on display.
Those shortlisted were invited to the ceremony and presented with their award.
