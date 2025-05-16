Unique removable modular home for auction near Morpeth with £50k starting bid

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th May 2025, 10:00 BST
A unique three-bedroom bungalow available for removal and re-delivery is up for auction near Morpeth.

The property is a steel frame modular home that has been designed to withstand a further unit on the top and so can be added to.

The home is roughly 900 square feet, which makes it bigger than the average UK home – and is being sold as seen for bids starting at £50k on Pattinson Estate Agents.

This unit could also be used for school space, on a farm, for commercial use, or as a holiday home or work office.

The property would need to be collected and moved by the new owner from Tritlington, but the vendor is happy to provide local contacts to assist with the process.

The home is newly finished and available for immediate collection.

1. Newly finished modular bungalow

The home is newly finished and available for immediate collection. Photo: Pattinson

Fully fitted kitchen, worktops and appliances.

2. Kitchen

Fully fitted kitchen, worktops and appliances. Photo: Pattinson

A fully fitted bathroom.

3. Bathroom

A fully fitted bathroom. Photo: Pattinson

Entrance into the unit.

4. Entrance

Entrance into the unit. Photo: Pattinson

