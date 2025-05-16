The property is a steel frame modular home that has been designed to withstand a further unit on the top and so can be added to.

The home is roughly 900 square feet, which makes it bigger than the average UK home – and is being sold as seen for bids starting at £50k on Pattinson Estate Agents.

This unit could also be used for school space, on a farm, for commercial use, or as a holiday home or work office.

The property would need to be collected and moved by the new owner from Tritlington, but the vendor is happy to provide local contacts to assist with the process.

1 . Newly finished modular bungalow The home is newly finished and available for immediate collection.