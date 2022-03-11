New to the market is a unique four bed, detached character property.

Unique four bedroom character property on the market

A rare opportunity to purchase a Grade II listed property set on approximately one acre of land is formally part of the Blagdon Estate.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 11th March 2022, 6:00 am

The property is positioned on the edge of the wooded River Blyth.

The property comprises an extensive cherry tree driveway leading down to the gates into the grounds, extensive garden set on approximately one acre plus master bedroom with large en-suite and dressing room.

It it on the market with Pattison for offers in the region of £890,000.

For more visit https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=395173

1. Overview

This grade II listed property set on approximately one acre of land is formally part of the Blagdon Estate.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

Extensive room with exposed sandstone inglenook fire housing, a multi fuel burner, wooden ceiling beams, and a door leading out into the front garden.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Dining Room

Dining room includes a decorative feature fire with feature tiled back and wooden mantel.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Breakfasting kitchen

Fitted with a range of wall and base units, breakfasting island with integral ceramic hob, inglenook style fireplace, and integral appliances.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Grade II
Next Page
Page 1 of 3