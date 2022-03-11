Unique four bedroom character property on the market

The property is positioned on the edge of the wooded River Blyth.

The property comprises an extensive cherry tree driveway leading down to the gates into the grounds, extensive garden set on approximately one acre plus master bedroom with large en-suite and dressing room.

It it on the market with Pattison for offers in the region of £890,000.

For more visit https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=395173

1. Overview This grade II listed property set on approximately one acre of land is formally part of the Blagdon Estate.

2. Lounge Extensive room with exposed sandstone inglenook fire housing, a multi fuel burner, wooden ceiling beams, and a door leading out into the front garden.

3. Dining Room Dining room includes a decorative feature fire with feature tiled back and wooden mantel.

4. Breakfasting kitchen Fitted with a range of wall and base units, breakfasting island with integral ceramic hob, inglenook style fireplace, and integral appliances.