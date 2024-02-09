Nestled within a cul-de-sac at Cottinglea, the exquisite property boasts five expansive bedrooms spread across several levels and a versatile living space, making it perfect for families seeking comfort and functionality.

Nigel Goodrum, Morpeth office manager at Bradley Hall, said: “This remarkable property is a true gem and caters to every lifestyle with its generous space and peaceful surroundings, but still being close to the town centre. It’s a one-off opportunity for potential buyers.

“Its unique feel and modernisation create an exceptional living experience, and it’s guaranteed to be a perfect family home.”

A welcoming vestibule leads to bright dining area and study, through to the well-designed kitchen featuring a wide range of premium appliances and granite worktops.

Large windows and double doors to the garden room allows natural light to flood through and creates a bright but cosy space, perfect for spending family time and relaxing.

The middle level features two spacious double bedrooms either side of a family bathroom and boasts a captivating home cinema room, equipped with a stylish fitted bar and accentuated by a vaulted glass roof and mezzanine level.

The lower ground floor accommodates the luxurious master bedroom with an en-suite and double doors to a peaceful patio, as well as two more bedrooms and a practical utility room.

Its sizeable landscaped gardens and patio areas make it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

An attached garage further complements the property, sitting at the front. It is a rare find for a home with such proximity to the town centre.

The property has been listed by Northern property specialist, Bradley Hall, at £695,000. For more information, visit the Bradley Hall website.

1 . Collinglea Collinglea in Morpeth is described as the perfect family home. Photo: Bradley Hall Photo Sales