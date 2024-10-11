This millionaire mansion is now on the market.This millionaire mansion is now on the market.
This millionaire mansion is now on the market.

Unique family home for sale in Warkworth for £1.4 million

By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:18 GMT
A rare opportunity has arrived to purchase a beautiful home with stunning gardens in Warkworth.

This thoughtfully designed detached property was created by the current owners 27 years ago and is the perfect blend of traditional and modern features.

The large house sits over half an acre of garden and is made up of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living spaces, two dining spaces and a big kitchen.

Its extra features make it a luxurious place to live, with a sauna, gym, office and two separate studio areas.

Approaching the property you will be met with wrought iron gates, leading to a paved driveway and double garage for ample parking.

This Hermitage Drive property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £1.4 million.

Front exterior.

1. Hermitage Drive

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Drawing room.

2. Hermitage Drive

Drawing room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Dining room.

3. Hermitage Drive

Dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Sitting room.

4. Hermitage Drive

Sitting room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WarkworthAlnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice