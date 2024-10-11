This thoughtfully designed detached property was created by the current owners 27 years ago and is the perfect blend of traditional and modern features.

The large house sits over half an acre of garden and is made up of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living spaces, two dining spaces and a big kitchen.

Its extra features make it a luxurious place to live, with a sauna, gym, office and two separate studio areas.

Approaching the property you will be met with wrought iron gates, leading to a paved driveway and double garage for ample parking.

This Hermitage Drive property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £1.4 million.