A Northumberland estate has been put up for sale with an £8 million asking price.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emblehope, an upland estate stretching over 7,545 acres and surrounded by Kielder Forest, is being marketed by GSC Grays.

John Coleman, Head of Estates & Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said: “Emblehope offers a rare chance to acquire an historic upland estate of remarkable scale, set amidst the wild and rugged landscape of Northumberland’s border countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This unique estate has exceptional ecological significance with potential for nature enhancement, peatland restoration and habitat recovery with current residential, low-impact agricultural, woodland and environmental stewardship uses.”

Emblehope Estate in Northumberland.

The estate lies in Northumberland’s International Dark Sky Park, creating scope to explore other possible income streams such as wild camping or stargazing tourism.

The heart of the estate is Emblehope Farm, with a four-bedroom farmhouse that has far reaching views over the North Tyne Valley and a good range of farm buildings. A mile away lies the recently refurbished Burngrange Cottage, a three-bedroom property.

The farm steading includes a range of both modern and traditional agricultural buildings for livestock and storage, as well as excellent kennelling, reflecting the estate’s current use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set between Emblehope Farmhouse and Burngrange Cottage is The Alan Rountree Lodge, a fully serviced meeting place for sporting/gundog events.

Emblehope originally formed part of the Kielder Estate which until 1932 consisted of approximately 54,000 acres.

Most of the 47,000 acres of land was sold to the Forestry Commission, including Kielder Castle and was planted with trees to form one of the largest man-made forests in Europe. The estate was excluded from the sale to the Forestry Commission and has been farmed/managed in-hand ever since.