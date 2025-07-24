Trade body issues summer warning over Giant hogweed

Giant hogweed

A national trade body is urging the public to be vigilant to the dangers of an invasive weed that can cause injury in summer.

The Property Care Association is putting the problems associated with Giant hogweed on the radar, due to public health concerns.

This invasive non-native weed’s sap is extremely toxic, making it a danger to public health.

Contact with any part of Giant hogweed, followed by exposure to UV light - including the sun - can cause severe discomfort and blistering to the skin.

Daniel Docking is Technical Manager of the Property Care Association

He said: “It is important to make the public aware of the presence of Giant hogweed, and the risks associated with exposure to it.

“This is a highly invasiveweed that grows vigorously and its distribution and frequency is increasing over time.

“Every year there are reports of injuries affecting people who have come into contact with the plant, as it produces a skin reaction that is antagonised by exposure to sunlight.

“Blisters can occur 24 to 48 hours after exposure and damaged skin heals very slowly.

“Children can be particularly affected, as they can encounter the plant while playing outdoors in the summer.

“Some cases can lead to people needing urgent medical attention, due to the severity of the blistering.

“Longer-term complications can emerge too, with the condition re-occurring over a period of years.

“Where this happens, the rash and the itching coming back every time the skin is exposed to UV light.”

The PCA has some pointers to help the public recognise Giant hogweed, which can sometimes be confused with UK’s native Hogweed, Cow Parsley or Hemlock plants, but these are much smaller in size and the leaves have a smoother outline.

However, the trade association strongly urges the public not to get too close to the plant to identify it.

Distinguishing features include;

Height - The major feature of Giant hogweed is its size. The plant can grow up to five metres high and has a stem that measures up to 10 centimetres in diameter.

Flowers - The plant produces a large, white, umbrella-shaped flowering head, with a single umbel capable of producing 50,000 seeds per head.

Leaves – A defining feature of Giant hogweed is its sharply serrated leaves, which reach up to three metres in length.

Markings - Giant hogweed’s stem is usually covered in blotchy purple markings. Sharp bristles can also be found on the stem and under the leaves.

The PCA can signpost the public to specialist contractors and consultants with the expertise to control and manage invasive species such as Giant hogweed, as well as other invasive, non-native plants including Japanese Knotweed.

Daniel added: “As well as the health issues, Giant hogweed is a major concern from an ecological point of view too, so it is really important that its growth is contained.

“The huge size of the leaves cuts-off any sunlight reaching the soil so there can be major changes to the local plant communities and all the invertebrates that depend on them.”

More details can be found at https://www.property-care.org/homeowners/advice/invasive-weeds/giant-hogweed