Cash prizes of £100 will be awarded to the winners, and there are three categories to enter; private patio or courtyard, communal or group patio/courtyard and business patio/courtyard (includes public houses, restaurants, hotels and B&B’s).

The event has been inspired by the Festival of The Courtyards in Cordoba, Spain – a festival which celebrates the art of elaborately decorating courtyards with numerous types and colours of flowers and plants.

It will run from July 15 to 18, between 11am and 4pm, and a map will be produced which will identify where the gardens are.

Competition organisers David Taylor and Carlo Biagioni.

The judging will take place on the Friday and Saturday, and the overall winner of the competition will be handed the Alnwick In Bloom Shield.

This year’s event is sponsored by builders’ merchant Jewson, and local Indian restaurant Mumbai Flavours.

It is also being promoted by Alnwick Garden Town Trust along with Alnwick Community Trust, Alnwick In Bloom, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Tourism Association, Alnwick Music Festival and Alnwick Town Council.

Competition co-organiser Carlo Biagioni said: “I know that Alnwick has many beautiful gardens that are normally hidden from view, and I want to encourage anyone and everyone who has a patio or yard where they tend their plants to enter the competition and let people have a little peek at their secret oasis.

"This is the third year of the festival but the first one without any Covid restrictions, so I hope it will be even bigger and better this year.”

Fellow organiser David Taylor said: “The gardens there are a sight to be seen.

"But it’s more than a gardening competition, there is a social aspect too as people tour around the different entries, often enjoying a drink and cake along the way.

“I encourage everyone to enter. Your courtyard or patio doesn’t have to be big and full to the brim with plants, we are looking for places with atmosphere, your little corner of calm in our busy world.”