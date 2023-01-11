Three-storey Grade II listed Northumberland family home overlooking the Aln Estuary on the market for the first time in 40 years
This Grade II listed home sits on one of Alnwick’s most famous rows of homes.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
On the market for £750,000 with Sanderson Young, this four-bed, three-storey Alnmouth property off Grosvenor Terrace has been a much-loved family home for over 40 years. Overlooking the Aln Estuary, is it classy, welcoming, and bright throughout. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3