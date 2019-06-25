This is the most expensive house for sale in Northumberland - but you'll need to ask just how expensive
Middleton Hall is the most expensive house on the market in Northumberland, according to property website Rightmove.
But the site isn’t saying how much you can expect to pay – the hall is strictly price on application to estate agents Finest Properties.
To be fair, however much it is, you get a lot of house for your money – in fact, you get four-and-a-half houses for your money.
As well as the stunning Middleton Hall itself and its extention The North Wing, the 29-acre estate also boasts The Folly, The Boathouse and Lake Cottage, all with their own individual charm.
The main hall boasts a grand hall, next to which is the dining room and drawing room, with its own secondary kitchen, while the main kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of appliances.
To the end of the hallway is the billiards room, with parquet flooring.
The master bedroom is located in a private corner of the hallway, with a second bedroom next to it. Three further bedrooms are off the landing, while steps lead down to a cosy attic room. The seventh bedroom is to the rear, while three further bedrooms all benefit from en-suite facilities.
The North Wing’s main entrance is currently used as the estate office but could easily become a stunning reception hall. The breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and floor cabinetry, while the dining room has a window.
The Coach House has a sitting room, modern kitchen and dining room and five en-suite bedrooms .
The Folly is a converted clock tower with kitchen and reception room, double bedroom and bathroom.
The living accommodation for The Boathouse is on to the first floor and accessed via a wooden staircase to the side overlooking a lake.
Lake Cottage has been extended and renovated over recent years. The open plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room stretches over the full width of the property, and there are three bedrooms, one of which is en-suite.
Pictures: Rightmove