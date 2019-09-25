House prices in Northumberland

These are the 13 Northumberland areas most likely to see house prices rise in October

According to the UK's oldest consumer advice group for home sellers, these are the areas in Northumberland most and least likely to see house prices rise in the next few months.

By Sarah Wilson
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 09:44 am

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in Northumberland that are expected to see house prices rise in the coming months. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.

Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order from the highest scores on PropCast to the lowest. To check your postcode, visit www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast.

1. NE42

The NE42 postcode is given a “hot” rating of 41 by The Advisory - and prices are set to continue rising.

2. NE19

Though homes in the NE19 postcode have been slow to sell recently, The Advisory predicts that prices will rise in the coming months - good news for sellers.

3. NE44

Another area with a current low score from the The Advisory’s PropCast tool, the NE44 area should see prices increase in the coming months.

4. NE61

Covering Morpeth, Tranwell, Clifton, Hepscott and Mitford, the NE61 area should see the market heat up soon, according to The Advisory.

