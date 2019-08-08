Cleaning

These 10 at-home cleaning mistakes could lead to food poisoning or infections

Cleaning your house may be a nuisance - but if you’re not cleaning particular items on a regular basis, or making mistakes when you do, they could potentially be making you ill.

By Helen Johnson
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 15:51

Bark.com surveyed 3,256 Brits on their cleaning methods, finding that the majority of British homeowners are making numerous cleaning mistakes, with some that could lead to food poisoning and dust mite infestations.

Not thoroughly cleaning the vacuum every few weeks

Photo: Shutterstock

Not Vacuuming the bed mattress once a month

Photo: Shutterstock

Not replacing kitchen dish cloth/sponge every three days

Photo: Shutterstock

Not washing bedding every 7 to 10 days on 60 degree cycle

Photo: Shutterstock

