A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Northumberland based on how much house prices have increased over the past year.
Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance put together the House Price Change Report, which looks at how much median house prices went up in Northumberland between September 2023 and September 2024.
They used data from the Office for National Statistics to compare median house prices in different areas of Northamptonshire for those two dates. Then they worked out which areas had the biggest increases.
Some places saw property prices increase by as much as 27.1%.
Click through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood made the list, from number 10 up to number one.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.