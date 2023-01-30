When it comes to property prices, there are some areas of the North East where buyers are willing to pay above the asking price to make sure they get their dream home.

Leading estate agent comparison site GetAgent has revealed the UK postcodes where properties are achieving more and less than their asking price, as part of their 2023 Sellers Report, which has analysed their own internal listings data to reveal the biggest trends for house-sellers in 2023.

With the average 2-bed property in the UK being marketed with an asking price of £278,144, house sellers could see bids of up to £333,700 if they were to receive offers of 120% - a staggering £55,600 more than the original price.

Colby Short, co-founder and CEO of GetAgent, comments: “Living in a particular postcode can add thousands to your home’s value, whether that’s due to having prestigious schools (with catchment areas notoriously hard to get into) or even good transport links for commuters.

“As we’ve seen a more hybrid way of working come into play over the past couple of years, it’s clear to see that there’s demand for homes in the countryside, and even remote areas of the UK, as people leave the city life for space further afield.”

View the full report at: https://www.getagent.co.uk/blog/property-news/the-getagent-sellers-report-2023

Here are the x top places in the North East where buyers are willing to pay above the asking price.

1 . Haltwhistle The UK postcode achieving the highest % of the asking price is NE49, Haltwhistle, achieving on average 120% of the asking price - meaning buyers are offering a staggering 20% more than the marketed price to secure their home. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Wooler Properties in NE71, Wooler, achieve on average 115% of the asking price - the second highest in Northumberland. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3 . Newcastle city centre Properties in NE1, Newcastle city centre, achieve on average 114% of the asking price - the highest in Newcastle. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . Chathill Properties in NE67, Chathill, achieve on average 113% of the asking price - the third highest in Northumberland. The Chathill postcode also takes in the likes of Beadnell and Ellingham. Photo: Google Photo Sales