The former Railway Hotel in Rothbury up for sale

By Lauren Coulson
Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:25 BST
The Railway Hotel in Rothbury has been put up for sale.

The former bar, hotel and restaurant on Bridge Street stopped trading during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Plans were submitted to convert the building into flats but the highways department at Northumberland County Council recommended the application be refused due to road safety issues.

It is a detached three storey property with a separate large garden area and is listed as being suitable for a variety of uses and its prominent town centre location makes it an attractive opportunity.

The floor area takes up 465 sq. m. (5012 sq and the whole site area sits on 0.066 hectares.

Railway Hotel is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer, Newcastle Upon Tyne - Commercial Properties for £250,000 Freehold.

