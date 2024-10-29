The former bar, hotel and restaurant on Bridge Street stopped trading during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Plans were submitted to convert the building into flats but the highways department at Northumberland County Council recommended the application be refused due to road safety issues.

It is a detached three storey property with a separate large garden area and is listed as being suitable for a variety of uses and its prominent town centre location makes it an attractive opportunity.

The floor area takes up 465 sq. m. (5012 sq and the whole site area sits on 0.066 hectares.