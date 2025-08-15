Set against the majestic backdrop of Lindisfarne Bay within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, The Byre blends historic character with contemporary features.
A stone barn conversion with coastal views over Lindisfarne Bay. Photo: Rightmove
A dramatic sitting room has a full-height picture window with stunning views. Photo: Rightmove
The kitchen and dining areas feature terracotta tiling, timber worktops, and exposed sandstone. Photo: Rightmove
The home has far-reaching views across the tidal causeway to Holy Island and beyond to the Farne Islands. Photo: Rightmove