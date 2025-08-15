The Byre: Stone barn home with sea views over Holy Island for sale at £700k

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:27 BST
A charming stone-built barn conversion with views across to Holy Island is on the market.

Set against the majestic backdrop of Lindisfarne Bay within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, The Byre blends historic character with contemporary features.

The unique three-bedroom home is on the market for £700k, available on Rightmove and being marketed by Finest Properties.

A stone barn conversion with coastal views over Lindisfarne Bay.

1. The Byre

A stone barn conversion with coastal views over Lindisfarne Bay. Photo: Rightmove

A dramatic sitting room has a full-height picture window with stunning views.

2. The Byre

A dramatic sitting room has a full-height picture window with stunning views. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen and dining areas feature terracotta tiling, timber worktops, and exposed sandstone.

3. The Byre

The kitchen and dining areas feature terracotta tiling, timber worktops, and exposed sandstone. Photo: Rightmove

The home has far-reaching views across the tidal causeway to Holy Island and beyond to the Farne Islands.

4. The Byre

The home has far-reaching views across the tidal causeway to Holy Island and beyond to the Farne Islands. Photo: Rightmove

