The best 18 garden centres in Northumberland, according to Google reviews

There is plenty of research which proves gardening is good for you.

The University of Exeter, for example, recently found that people who spend time in the garden were significantly more likely to report general good health, higher psychological wellbeing and greater physical activity levels than those who do not.

Another study in Japan showed that simply looking at plants can reduce stress, anger and sadness. And of course getting outside for a bit boosts our vitamin D levels.

In order to keep our gardens in tip top condition, we need the services of a decent garden centre.

Below are the top 18 garden centres in Northumberland according to Google reviews.

All those ranked have at least four stars:

1 . Dobbies, Heighley Gate, Morpeth A 4.1-star Google rating, with 2,100 reviews. Photo: Dobbies Photo Sales

2 . Bide-a-Wee Cottage Garden and Nursery, Netherwitton A 4.8-star rating, with eight reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Shield Green Nurseries, Hexham A 4.9 rating, from 11 reviews. Photo: Shield Green Photo Sales

4 . Wylam Nurseries: Plants that Grow from Tom and Joe, Wylam A 4.8-star rating, from 167 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales