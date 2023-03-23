News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
8 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
Spring has sprung! So get out into your garden and prepare it for the warmer weather.
Spring has sprung! So get out into your garden and prepare it for the warmer weather.
Spring has sprung! So get out into your garden and prepare it for the warmer weather.

The best 18 garden centres in Northumberland, according to Google reviews

There is plenty of research which proves gardening is good for you.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT

The University of Exeter, for example, recently found that people who spend time in the garden were significantly more likely to report general good health, higher psychological wellbeing and greater physical activity levels than those who do not.

Another study in Japan showed that simply looking at plants can reduce stress, anger and sadness. And of course getting outside for a bit boosts our vitamin D levels.

In order to keep our gardens in tip top condition, we need the services of a decent garden centre.

Below are the top 18 garden centres in Northumberland according to Google reviews.

All those ranked have at least four stars:

A 4.1-star Google rating, with 2,100 reviews.

1. Dobbies, Heighley Gate, Morpeth

A 4.1-star Google rating, with 2,100 reviews. Photo: Dobbies

Photo Sales
A 4.8-star rating, with eight reviews.

2. Bide-a-Wee Cottage Garden and Nursery, Netherwitton

A 4.8-star rating, with eight reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.9 rating, from 11 reviews.

3. Shield Green Nurseries, Hexham

A 4.9 rating, from 11 reviews. Photo: Shield Green

Photo Sales
A 4.8-star rating, from 167 reviews.

4. Wylam Nurseries: Plants that Grow from Tom and Joe, Wylam

A 4.8-star rating, from 167 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
GoogleNorthumberlandJapan